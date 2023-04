Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Judo Federation (IJF) released an updated Word Ranking List following the Grand Slam series held in Antalya, Kazinform refers to Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Nurkanat Serikbayev earned 500 points for the bronze medal letting him climb 15 positions in the Men’s Word Ranking List, Seniors.

Notably, Abiba Abuzhakynova ranks among the world’s Top 5 female judokas.

Magzhan Shamshadin (60kg) and Daniyar Shamshayev (73kg) are placed 15th in their weight categories.