    Kazak boxer Safiullin advances at Tokyo Olympics

    25 July 2021, 16:54

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Boxer Zakir Safiullin of Kazakhstan won his first fight at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games underway in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    The 34-year-old Safiullin defeated Leodan Pezo Saboya from Peru 5:0 in the Men’s Light (57-63kg) Round of 32.

    Safiullin’s next Olympic bout is scheduled for July 31. The name of his opponent will be revealed later.

    Earlier it was reported that another Kazakhstani boxer Serik Temirzhanov defeated Hungarian Roland Galos in the Men’s Feather (52-57 kg) Round of 32 on July 24.

    Recall that Kazakhstan already boasts two bronze medals in judo and weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

