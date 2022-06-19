KazAID, Yuksalish Nationwide Movement of Uzbekistan sign MoU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM KazAID Kazakhstan Agency for International Development represented by Chairman of the Board Dastan Yeleukenov and the Yuksalish National Movement represented by Chairman, Deputy of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bobur Bekmurodov signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation that provides assistance in implementing projects in Central Asia in a number of areas, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

In accordance with the Memorandum, a roadmap for developing and strengthening bilateral cooperation on the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Central Asia was also adopted.

Yuksalish National Movement was established in 2019 in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to promote the development and increase the role of civil society of Uzbekistan in solving the tasks facing the country.



