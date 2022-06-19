Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

KazAID, Yuksalish Nationwide Movement of Uzbekistan sign MoU

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 June 2022, 13:15
KazAID, Yuksalish Nationwide Movement of Uzbekistan sign MoU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM KazAID Kazakhstan Agency for International Development represented by Chairman of the Board Dastan Yeleukenov and the Yuksalish National Movement represented by Chairman, Deputy of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bobur Bekmurodov signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation that provides assistance in implementing projects in Central Asia in a number of areas, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

In accordance with the Memorandum, a roadmap for developing and strengthening bilateral cooperation on the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Central Asia was also adopted.

Yuksalish National Movement was established in 2019 in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to promote the development and increase the role of civil society of Uzbekistan in solving the tasks facing the country.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final