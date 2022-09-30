30 September 2022, 22:20

KazAID, KOICA hold seminar to share experience in digitalization area with Kyrgyz civil servants

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) together with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) organized a seminar for Kyrgyz specialists on the topic «Digitalization as an instrument of effective public administration,» Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

This seminar was the first joint project of the Kazakh and Korean international development agencies within the framework of the signed Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of official development assistance between KazAID and KOICA.

The purpose of the event was to transfer the experience of Kazakhstan and Korea in the field of e–government to Kyrgyz specialists. The speakers were South Korean and Kazakh experts from the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, «Government for Citizens» «State Corporation» NJSC and «National Information Technologies» JSC.

The seminar was attended by the heads of embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea accredited in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Head of the KOICA Representative Office in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chairman of the Board of KazAID.

The Chairman of the Board of KazAID Dastan Yeleukenov in his speech stressed that the development of digitalization is an important component for the economic development of Central Asian countries, and also belongs to the key sectoral areas of official development assistance of KazAID and he noted that the Kazakh agency will continue to provide comprehensive support to specialists from the Kyrgyz Republic.

Photo: gov.kz















