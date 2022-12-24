Go to the main site
    KazAID, JICA sign memo of coop on official development assistance

    24 December 2022, 15:18

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Agency for International Development «KazAID» and Japan International Cooperation Agency «JICA» signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of official development assistance.

    The memorandum aims to formalize and strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan in the field of official development assistance. The parties intend to implement joint projects and initiatives in Central Asia to promote social and economic development in the region, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    The memorandum was signed by the Chairman of the Executive Board of «KazAID» Dastan Yeleukenov and Senior Vice-President of «JICA» Sachiko Imoto.

    Photo: gov.kz
