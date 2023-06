Kazahstan claims one gold medal at boxing tournament in Serbia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's boxing team claimed one gold medal at the Branko Pesic Memorial – Belgrade winner boxing tournament in Serbia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg) won the only gold medal for Kazakhstan at the at the Branko Pesic Memorial – Belgrade winner boxing tournament.

Silver was claimed by Olzhas Bainiyazov (54kg), Nurzhan Amankeldy (71kg), Ilyar Ashirov (75kg).

Kazakhsyanis Temirtas Zhusupov (51kg), Kuanysh Duisenbai (51kg), Daulet Moldashev (54kg), Orazbek Asylkulov (57kg), Samatali Toltayev (60kg), Daulet Nysan (67kg), Armat Armanuly (71kg), and Madi Amirov (86kg) took home bronze.