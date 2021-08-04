Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kayaker Sergeyeva qualifies for quarterfinal at Tokyo Olympics

    4 August 2021, 09:50

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM –Natalya Sergeyeva of Kazakhstan came seventh in the Heat 2 of the Women’s Kayak Single 500m event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Natalya finished the distance in 2:01.374, thus qualifying for the quarterfinal to take place later today.

    So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana