Kayaker Sergeyeva qualifies for quarterfinal at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM –Natalya Sergeyeva of Kazakhstan came seventh in the Heat 2 of the Women’s Kayak Single 500m event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Natalya finished the distance in 2:01.374, thus qualifying for the quarterfinal to take place later today.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.