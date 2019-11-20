Go to the main site
    Kassymov takes part in CIS security chiefs’ meeting in Moscow

    20 November 2019, 17:46

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Assistant to President of Kazakhstan-Secretary of the Security Council Kalmukhanbet Kassymov participated in the 7th meeting of the Secretaries of the CIS Security Councils in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    At the meeting the sides discussed a wide range of issues of regional interaction amid modern challenges and threats to stability and security in the CIS space.

    Kalmukhanbet Kassymov took the floor at the event and reported on the external risks and threats to security in the CIS space, stressing the need for joint actions in the context of the situation in Syria and Afghanistan.

    Moreover, he held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Belarus, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Armenia on the sidelines of the event.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

