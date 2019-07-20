Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wishes success to new European Commission President

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 July 2019, 15:17
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wishes success to new European Commission President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of congratulation to Ursula von der Leyen upon her election as the President of the European Commission, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

In his message, the Head of State expressed confidence that under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen the European Commission would reach a new success both in internal and foreign policy.

«I hope for a joint work with you in various promising fields and reckon on your support in implementation of our ambitious agenda for oncoming years,» the Kazakh President wrote.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished wellbeing and success to Ursula von der Leyen in her responsible mission.

Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    EU  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital