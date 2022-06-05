Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev votes in nationwide consitutional referendum

    5 June 2022, 09:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voted in the national referendum to make amendments to the Consitution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh Head of State cast his ballot at the polling station No.59.

    The national referendum to introduce amends and additions to the Consitution is taking place in Kazakhstan. The polling stations are to be open until 8:00 pm. A total of 11.7 million people as well as over 11 thousand Kazakhstani nationals residing abroad can cast their votes in the referendum.

    Earlier the Central Commission for the Referendum informed that the voting began at 8,089 polling stations as well as 12 ones in 10 countries at 8:00 am Nur-Sultan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Referendum
