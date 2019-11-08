Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Vladimir Putin exchange memorable gifts

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 November 2019, 15:43
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Vladimir Putin exchange memorable gifts

OMSK. KAZINFORM – After wrapping up the official part of the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation in Omsk, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged memorable gifts, Tokayev’s Press Secretary Berik Uali posted on Facebook.

Vladimir Putin presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with a unique handmade chess set made of marble and malachite.

President Tokayev, in turn, gifted his Russian counterpart with a jubilee two-volume edition of Abay’s Way penned by Mukhtar Auezov publication of which was dated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abay Kunanbayev.

