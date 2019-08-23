Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Zhezkazgan Copper Smelting Plant

    23 August 2019, 20:25

    ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Zhezkazgan Copper Smelting Plant of LLP Kazakhmys Smelting, the press service of Akorda informs.

    The Head of State surveyed the workshops of the industrial enterprise manufacturing a wide range of products.

    In December 2018 the plant launched the second ore-furnace which enabled to increase annual copper production by 100,000 tonnes and create approximately 600 new jobs.

    At a meeting with the staff of the plant, the President thanked the employees for their work and noted that the government would continue taking measures to improve quality of life of the region’s population.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn