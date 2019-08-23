Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Zhezkazgan Copper Smelting Plant

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 August 2019, 20:25
ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Zhezkazgan Copper Smelting Plant of LLP Kazakhmys Smelting, the press service of Akorda informs.

The Head of State surveyed the workshops of the industrial enterprise manufacturing a wide range of products.

In December 2018 the plant launched the second ore-furnace which enabled to increase annual copper production by 100,000 tonnes and create approximately 600 new jobs.

At a meeting with the staff of the plant, the President thanked the employees for their work and noted that the government would continue taking measures to improve quality of life of the region’s population.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Karaganda region    President of Kazakhstan   
