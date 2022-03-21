Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Table Tennis Centre

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Table Tennis Centre in Almaty built up to all the requirements of the International Table Tennis Federation, the Akorda press service reports.

The President got acquainted with the sport complex infrastructure, and played table tennis vs a young athlete. In a conclusion the Head of State wished young sportsmen good luck.

The up-to-date centre is designated for 12 tennis tables for competitions and 24 table for trainings. It boasts professional audio and video equipment, viewing stands.



