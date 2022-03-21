Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Table Tennis Centre

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 March 2022, 16:05
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Table Tennis Centre

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Table Tennis Centre in Almaty built up to all the requirements of the International Table Tennis Federation, the Akorda press service reports.

The President got acquainted with the sport complex infrastructure, and played table tennis vs a young athlete. In a conclusion the Head of State wished young sportsmen good luck.

The up-to-date centre is designated for 12 tennis tables for competitions and 24 table for trainings. It boasts professional audio and video equipment, viewing stands.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Sport   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku