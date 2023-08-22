Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits production facility of Hyosung Financial System Vina

22 August 2023, 13:15
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits production facility of Hyosung Financial System Vina Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

BAC NINH PROVINCE, Vietnam. KAZINFORM Hyosung Financial System Vina was the next object of the Head of State's visit to Vietnam. The company produces new-generation ATMs, automatic cash registers (TCR) and software for the banking and financial sector, Kazinform reports via the Akorda press service.

The enterprise produces more than 80,000 products per year. In addition, the company has opened a research center to develop advanced technologies, improve product quality, and promote the development of human resources in the field of information technology in Vietnam.

After studying the plant's production process, the Head of State recognized the necessity of exchanging knowledge in the area of fintech services.

