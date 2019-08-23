Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits new outpatient hospital in Karaganda

    23 August 2019, 15:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited a new outpatient hospital for children in Prishakhtinsk, one of the most remote districts of Karaganda city, the Akorda press service informed.

    The facility will be able to accept up to 300 patients in a shift.

    The President surveyed the treatment rooms, the equipment of the hospital and talked to the staff. He was also informed about the region’s readiness for the implementation of the mandatory health insurance system.

    President Tokayev arrived in Karaganda region for a working trip.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn