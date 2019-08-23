Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits new outpatient hospital in Karaganda

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 August 2019, 15:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited a new outpatient hospital for children in Prishakhtinsk, one of the most remote districts of Karaganda city, the Akorda press service informed.

The facility will be able to accept up to 300 patients in a shift.

photo

The President surveyed the treatment rooms, the equipment of the hospital and talked to the staff. He was also informed about the region’s readiness for the implementation of the mandatory health insurance system.

photo

President Tokayev arrived in Karaganda region for a working trip.

photo

photo

photo

Karaganda region    President of Kazakhstan   
