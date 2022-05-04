Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Nazarbayev University

    4 May 2022, 14:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Nazarbayev University, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The President was acquainted with the educational, research activities and the strategy of further development of the university.

    The Head of State was shown a master plan of the university, and research centers and laboratories. He was also presented the university’s projects and programs in the science, healthcare, digitalization, agriculture, ecology and sports areas, through which the NU contributes to the implementation of the President’s initiatives.

    In addition, President Tokayev was informed about the university’s collaboration with leading foreign scientific and educational centers, the activities of medical and innovation clusters, as well as startup projects of the NU’s graduates.

    The Head of State was also acquainted with the activities of the Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence and the Energetic Cosmos Laboratory.

    In the end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke to Nazarbayev University's students and signed the guest book.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
