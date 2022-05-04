Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Nazarbayev University

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 May 2022, 14:35
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Nazarbayev University

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Nazarbayev University, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The President was acquainted with the educational, research activities and the strategy of further development of the university.

The Head of State was shown a master plan of the university, and research centers and laboratories. He was also presented the university’s projects and programs in the science, healthcare, digitalization, agriculture, ecology and sports areas, through which the NU contributes to the implementation of the President’s initiatives.

photo

In addition, President Tokayev was informed about the university’s collaboration with leading foreign scientific and educational centers, the activities of medical and innovation clusters, as well as startup projects of the NU’s graduates.

photo

The Head of State was also acquainted with the activities of the Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence and the Energetic Cosmos Laboratory.

In the end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke to Nazarbayev University's students and signed the guest book.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Education    President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy