    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited LLP Raduga in Petropavlovsk

    17 September 2019, 20:53

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to the North Kazakhstan region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited LLP Raduga which specializes in manufacture of steel and plastic products, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    Director of the enterprise Dmitry Sharapayev informed the President about the company’s activity.

    The plant employs 1,500 people. The range of the products exceeds 500 items which are delivered almost to all the regions of the country and some large cities of the Russian Federation.



