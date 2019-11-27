Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Chingiz Aitmatov House-Museum in Bishkek

    27 November 2019, 21:55

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the House-Museum of world-famous Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Bishkek, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The President was familiarized with the exposition of the museum opened in the house where the writer lived for more than 22 years.

    During a conversation with the writer’s wife and son, Kassym-Zhomart Tokaev warmly recalled his first meeting with Chingiz Aitmatov in 1989 in Beijing.

    The Head of State was also informed about the plans of establishment of the Chingiz Aitmatov Cultural Center in Bishkek.

    Upon completion of the excursion, the President left a note in the Book of Honorary Guests.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3