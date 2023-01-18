Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet

18 January 2023, 07:18
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his official visit to the UAE, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Deputy Prime Minister of this country Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the press office of Akorda reported.

The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Jan 17 talks between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening the trade-economic and investment relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE and the importance of boosting the implementation of joint initiatives and projects in various sectors of economy.


Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

