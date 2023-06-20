Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Germany in September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to pay a visit to Germany this fall, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State revealed his plans to visit Germany this September during the bilateral negotiations in the expanded format with his German colleague Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Astana.

He also expressed gratitude to the German leader for the decision to visit Mangistau region as part of his visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit to Mangistau region, Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be accompanied by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh-Germany Institute of Engineering.

The Kazakh President also thanked the members of the German delegation who arrived in Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that the presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany had held the bilateral talks in the narrow format in the Akorda presidential residence.