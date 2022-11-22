Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take an oath on November 26

22 November 2022, 12:16
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take an oath on November 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been registered as the President of Kazakhstan. President-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take an oath on November 26, 2022, Kazinform reports.

In conformity with the Constitutional Laws «On the President of Kazakhstan» and «On the elections», the Central Election Commission (CEC) has to adopt a resolution, chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov told the CEC meeting after announcing the results of the early presidential elections held on November 20.

The CEC members unanimously adopted the resolution on the establishment of the results of the early presidential elections held on November 20.

«The CEC registered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, elected by the people, as the President of Kazakhstan and handed the Head of State, elected under the procedure, established by the legislation, the corresponding certificate. The President-elect will take an oath on November 26, 2022,» Abdirov said.

As earlier reported, 6,456,393 of the voters or 81.31% cast their ballots for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 460,484 voters or 5% voted against all.

Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Tokayev on election as President of Kazakhstan
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
The last polling station abroad in San Francisco completes its work
Read also
CEC announces final results of Nov 20 presidential election
Iranian Leader congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election victory
Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement
Kazakh, Pakistani Presidents hold phone talk
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on victory in presidential elections
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Tokayev on election as President of Kazakhstan
Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers
Head of State receives Karaganda rgn governor Zhenis Kassymbek
News Partner
Popular
1 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 New CEO of Development Bank of Kazakhstan appointed
3 Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win
4 Kazakhstan’s Eva Korysheva claims singles and doubles titles at tournament in Spain
5 SCO Observer Mission: Presidential election in Kazakhstan was transparent and democratic

News