    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to put forward new program of political reforms

    1 March 2022, 13:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a new political reform program he will propose on March 16, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «On March 16, I will propose a new program of political reforms. The competition between the parties is increasing. Therefore, we need to maintain the role of our party as the main political force. It is a very important task. In other words, the organization must always remain truly a people's party, protecting the interests of the country,» said the Kazakh President during the Nur Otan Party Congress.

    Earlier the Kazakh Head of State supported renaming the Nur Otan Party into Amanat.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan Amanat Party
