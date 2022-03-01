Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to put forward new program of political reforms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a new political reform program he will propose on March 16, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«On March 16, I will propose a new program of political reforms. The competition between the parties is increasing. Therefore, we need to maintain the role of our party as the main political force. It is a very important task. In other words, the organization must always remain truly a people's party, protecting the interests of the country,» said the Kazakh President during the Nur Otan Party Congress.

Earlier the Kazakh Head of State supported renaming the Nur Otan Party into Amanat.