Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Saudi Arabia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on July 18-19, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

In Saudi Arabia, President Tokayev will not only take part in the Central Asia + Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf Summit, but also hold a number of bilateral meetings on the margins of the summit.