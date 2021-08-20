Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 August 2021, 18:24
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on August 21, 2021, to hold a meeting with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The Heads of State are to exchange views on the issues of regional security and integration processes in the Eurasian space. Current issues of bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia are to be discussed as well.


Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat