17 September 2022, 12:15
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to New York
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to New York, Kazinform learned from the press service of Akorda.
The President will participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also hold a number of meetings with the presidents of other countries, heads of international organizations, major financial institutions of the U.S. and transnational companies, as well as with expert communities.
