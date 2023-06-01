Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Ankara

    1 June 2023, 18:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Upon the invitation of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to make a working visit to Ankara on June 3, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Kazakh Head of State Tokayev is to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to take place on June 3.

    Notably, Turkiye for the first time saw its presidential election run-off, following which Erdogan secured 52.18% of the votes.

    The Turkish parliament was 63.49% renewed after the elections.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

