Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Ankara

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 June 2023, 18:10
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Upon the invitation of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to make a working visit to Ankara on June 3, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev is to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to take place on June 3.

Notably, Turkiye for the first time saw its presidential election run-off, following which Erdogan secured 52.18% of the votes.

The Turkish parliament was 63.49% renewed after the elections.


Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L'Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
