    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold meeting on Astana city's development

    3 July 2023, 13:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a meeting on development of the city of Astana. This is what Mayor of the city Zhenis Kassymbek said at the municipal maslikhat’s meeting, Kazinform reports.

    The meeting will focus on two issues – general layout and landscaping of the city – greening, creation of comfortable conditions for the residents and guests of the city.

    In his words, over 20 billion tenge are envisaged for this purpose.

    «Members of the Government will attend the meeting,» he added.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

