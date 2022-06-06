Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to address Kazakhstani people on referendum results

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to deliver an address to the people of Kazakhstan on the results of the referendum held on June 5, 2022, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The address is to be aired on national channels at 8:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

«According to the exit poll, a voter turnout in the nationwide constitutional referendum stood at 66.3%. 79.4% voted for and 20.6% voted against the proposed amendments,» Head of the Institute of Democracy Tatyana Basharina said.