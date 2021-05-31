Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to address 74th session of the WHA

    31 May 2021, 18:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to deliver a video address at the closing of the 74th session of the World Health Assembly, Kazinform reports.

    «Today at around 7:00 pm Nur-Sultan time President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver a video address at the closing of the 74th session of the World Health Assembly. The event which will bring together delegations from all 194 member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) is held from 24 May through 1 June. The theme of the session is «Ending this pandemic, preventing the next: building together a healthier, safer and fairer world»,» President's Official Spokesperson Berik Uali said in a Facebook post.

    The event will take place virtually and can be watched on the official website of the WHO.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan WHO
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events