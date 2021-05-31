Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to address 74th session of the WHA

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 May 2021, 18:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to deliver a video address at the closing of the 74th session of the World Health Assembly, Kazinform reports.

«Today at around 7:00 pm Nur-Sultan time President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver a video address at the closing of the 74th session of the World Health Assembly. The event which will bring together delegations from all 194 member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) is held from 24 May through 1 June. The theme of the session is «Ending this pandemic, preventing the next: building together a healthier, safer and fairer world»,» President's Official Spokesperson Berik Uali said in a Facebook post.

The event will take place virtually and can be watched on the official website of the WHO.


