Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov meet in Astana

13 December 2022, 14:57
ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the meeting the sides discussed the prospects of development of cooperation in trade-economic, investment and cultural-humnaitarian spheres, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan exceeded $466mln in 9 months of 2022. The Head of State expressed satisfaction with the expansion of ties in trade-economic and other spheres.

Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his reelection as the President of Kazakhstan. He highlighted successful implementation of large projects in machine building sphere. According to him, the tyre works launched by a Tatar company in Saran town has already manufactured its first products.

The plant will move to a full project capacity next year. The enterprise plans to produce 3.5mln tyres per year for cars and cargo vehicles. 1,100 jobs will be created at the plant. A total of $400mln was invested in the project.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of further strengthening of mutual partnership and said he will further support similar joint projects.

Earlier, in October 2022, during his working trip to Karaganda region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed KamaTyresKZ and Silk Road Electronics plants.

