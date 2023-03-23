Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talks over the phone with Amir of State of Qatar

    23 March 2023, 21:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan had a telephone conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Heads of State exchanged greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and wished the peoples of Kazakhstan and Qatar prosperity and well-being.

    During the conversation, the sides discussed the prospects for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment and humanitarian fields. Special attention was paid to the effective implementation of the agreements reached following Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s state visit to Astana in October last year.

    The parties reaffirmed the commitment to preserving the dynamics of mutual trade and implementation of investment projects, including in the financial sector.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan set to sign package of important documents
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives President of Azerbaijan in Akorda
    Silk Way TV Channel to air Azerbaijani President’s greeting ceremony in Kazakhstan live
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Astana Mayor
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path