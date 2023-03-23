Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talks over the phone with Amir of State of Qatar

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 March 2023, 21:52
Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan had a telephone conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Heads of State exchanged greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and wished the peoples of Kazakhstan and Qatar prosperity and well-being.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the prospects for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment and humanitarian fields. Special attention was paid to the effective implementation of the agreements reached following Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s state visit to Astana in October last year.

The parties reaffirmed the commitment to preserving the dynamics of mutual trade and implementation of investment projects, including in the financial sector.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan and Qatar  
News
