    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes vote in parliamentary elections

    10 January 2021, 11:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cast his vote at the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan at polling station number 58, Kazinform reports.

    Polling station number 58 is located at the Palace of Schoolchildren in Nur-Sultan.

    Elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and Maslikhats of all levels started at 07:00 a.m. to last until 08:00 p.m.

    As earlier reported, five political parties are taking part in the elections to get seats in the Majilis, namely, the Auyl National and Democratic Party, Nur Otan Party, ADAL Political Party, Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, People’s Party of Kazakhstan. All the parties were registered by the Central Election Commission. The parties nominated 312 candidates to the Majilis.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

