Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes vote in parliamentary elections

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 11:39
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes vote in parliamentary elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cast his vote at the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan at polling station number 58, Kazinform reports.

Polling station number 58 is located at the Palace of Schoolchildren in Nur-Sultan.

Elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and Maslikhats of all levels started at 07:00 a.m. to last until 08:00 p.m.

photo

As earlier reported, five political parties are taking part in the elections to get seats in the Majilis, namely, the Auyl National and Democratic Party, Nur Otan Party, ADAL Political Party, Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, People’s Party of Kazakhstan. All the parties were registered by the Central Election Commission. The parties nominated 312 candidates to the Majilis.


President of Kazakhstan    Parliament   Elections   Elections in Kazakhstan   Political parties  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023