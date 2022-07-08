Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sympathizes with family of Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 July 2022, 13:01
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sympathizes with family of Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sympathy to the family of Japanese politician Shinzo Abe who had been shot while giving a speech in Nara on Friday, Kazinform reports.

«An attempt was made on the life of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, which caused deep regret and concern in Kazakhstan. I express most sincere sympathy to the family of the Japanese politician,» the President posted on Instagram.

As reported before, ex-Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was attacked by an unidentified man while delivering a stump speech in the prefecture of Nara, western Japan. The incident occurred at 11:30 am.


