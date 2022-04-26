Politics
State programs
Economy
Regions
Society
Accidents
World
Around The World
Go to the main site
Currency rates:
usd/kzt
450.16
eur/kzt
486.31
rub/kzt
5.35
cny/kzt
62.89
Weather:
Astana
+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
ру
қз
qz
中文
ق ز
Ўз
Main Page
>
News
>
Parties and Organizations
KASSYM-JOMART TOKAYEV SUPPORTS DECISION TO UNITE ADAL AND AMANAT PARTIES
26 April 2022, 15:42
Author:
Kudrenok Tatyana
President of Kazakhstan
Political parties
Kazakhstan
Amanat Party
Новости по теме
Related news
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Popular
1
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
2
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
3
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
4
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
5
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events