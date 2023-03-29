Go to the main site
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stresses need to pay greater attention to tourism development

    29 March 2023, 11:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the 1st session of the Parliament joint sitting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to pay greater attention to tourism development, Kazinform reports.

    The tourism sector's potential has not been fully revealed. The President said there are still tourist attractions in Kazakhstan that are difficult to access.

    As stated there to make a breakthrough in the sphere of tourism it is necessary to find out a package approach to infrastructure issues and fundamentally raise the quality of services.

    «It is essential to create conditions to let entrepreneurs see great prospects in the sphere of tourism. The efficiency of this work should be assessed by the volume of private investments, domestic and international tourists,» the Head of State said.

