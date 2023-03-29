Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stresses need to pay greater attention to tourism development

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 March 2023, 11:31
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stresses need to pay greater attention to tourism development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the 1st session of the Parliament joint sitting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to pay greater attention to tourism development, Kazinform reports.

The tourism sector's potential has not been fully revealed. The President said there are still tourist attractions in Kazakhstan that are difficult to access.

As stated there to make a breakthrough in the sphere of tourism it is necessary to find out a package approach to infrastructure issues and fundamentally raise the quality of services.

«It is essential to create conditions to let entrepreneurs see great prospects in the sphere of tourism. The efficiency of this work should be assessed by the volume of private investments, domestic and international tourists,» the Head of State said.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Tourism   Parliament  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants