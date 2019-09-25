Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks at UNGA General Debate

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has spoken at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is a great honor for me to speak for the first time from a rostrum of the UN General Assembly as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The UN is a universal and unique organization that protects the needs of humanity and it will remain so forever. Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the organization that protects humanity from many challenges, dangers and bloodshed. Today, the UN plays a very important role in global development, interconnections and civilization. Kazakhstan fully supports the idea of ​​the Secretary General Antonio Guterres not to ignore and recognize destiny of every person and state as common heritage», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

Today the President has attended the opening ceremony of the General Debate of the 74th session of the UNGA.

In the framework of the UN General Assembly, the Head of State held a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of other states. In particular, Mr. Tokayev met with Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein King of Jordan, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, President of Switzerland Uli Maurer and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

Recall that Kazakh President arrived in New York to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Upon arrival in New York, K. Tokayev met with the chair persons of leading American companies including the head of ‘Bloomberg L.P.’ Michael Bloomberg.

As noted by the President at a meeting with US business captains, a constructive dialogue was held on the development of bilateral trade, economic and investment ties.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly started on September 17. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reported on the objectives of the event.

President of the General Assembly, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande promised to give priority to peace and security, in particular, to efforts aimed at preventing and resolving conflicts, as well as efforts to promote fair economic and social order.