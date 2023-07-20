Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince hold talks

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM Greeting Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thanked him for an invitation to take part in the 1st Central Asia + Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and warm welcome, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.



The Head of State said Saudi Arabia is a key strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the Islamic and Arab world.

During the meeting, the sides debated trade and economic, investment, energy, «green» energy, tourism, agrarian, transport and logistics cooperation issues.

In his turn, the Crown Prince said Kazakhstan is a reliable and important partner of Saudi Arabia in the Central Asian region.

As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived at Jeddah at the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for a working visit.

As part of the working visit the Kazakh President attended the Central Asia + Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Masjid al-Nabawi Mosque, located in the holy city of Madinah.

In Jeddah, the President held bilateral talks.