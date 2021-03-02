Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadyr Zhaparov hold talks in narrow format

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 March 2021, 14:10
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadyr Zhaparov hold talks in narrow format

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov held bilateral talks in narrow format in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

While greeting the Kyrgyz President, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of his first state visit to Kazakhstan in the capacity of the president.

President Tokayev said Kazakhstan sees this step as a sign of respect towards Kazakhstan. He emphasized that President Zhaparov’s visit is of paramount importance as it is expected to give a significant impulse to further development of relations between two nations.

photo

The Head of State also expressed hope that the agreements reached during the bilateral talks will serve the interest of the Kazakh and Kyrgyz people.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by praising friendly relations between the Kazakh and Kyrgyz people stressing that Kazakhstan sees Kyrgyzstan not only as its ally, but also as the fraternal state.

Sadyr Zhaparov, in turn, expressed profound gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. He also commended the close relations between Nur-Sultan and Bishkek.

photo

During the meeting in the narrow format the sides focused on a wide range of issues of bilateral strategic partnership. Utmost attention was paid to the aspects of political, trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, water and energy as well as cultural cooperation.

The heads of state also discussed joint efforts to fight the coronavirus infection and cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian integration and multilateral structures.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events